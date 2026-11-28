Family Dispute Ends in Tragedy as Three Members Die in Train Accident in Andhra Pradesh

Parvathipuram Manyam: A tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district claimed the lives of three members of a family after a domestic dispute reportedly led to a fatal encounter with a moving train.

The incident occurred near R. Venkatampeta in Seethanagaram mandal, leaving the local community in shock.

The deceased were identified as Challapalli Srinu, his wife Challapalli Simhachalam and their son Rajesh, all residents of Bobbili.

According to police, the family was travelling from Bobbili towards R. Venkatampeta when an argument reportedly broke out among them. Srinu, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, became distressed during the altercation and ran towards the railway tracks in an apparent suicide attempt.

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In an attempt to prevent him from harming himself, his wife and son followed him towards the tracks. However, a speeding train struck all three before they could move to safety. They died on the spot.

On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. The bodies were recovered and further procedures were taken up.

The incident has triggered widespread grief in Bobbili and the surrounding areas. The heartbreaking loss of an entire family, particularly the deaths of the wife and son while reportedly attempting to save the husband, has deeply saddened residents.

The tragedy once again highlights how domestic conflicts, emotional distress and impulsive decisions can have devastating consequences.