At least 13 people, including Indian nationals, were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Al Watan Road when the bus rammed into a truck parked along the roadside following a technical breakdown. According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, 11 people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their critical injuries in hospital.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and confirmed that Indian nationals were among the deceased. The Consulate said it had contacted the bereaved families and was coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance. It also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline, 800-46342, for those seeking support.

Specialist rescue teams, police personnel, Dubai Ambulance and Civil Defence rushed to the spot. The injured and deceased were shifted to various hospitals. Authorities have initiated an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.

In August 2019, a bus carrying passengers returning from a holiday in Oman crashed into a height-restriction barrier in Dubai, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians. The latest tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for strict road safety enforcement, proper warning systems for stationary vehicles and greater caution on UAE highways to prevent such devastating accidents.

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