The menace of manual scavenging continues to claim lives despite legal prohibitions and repeated court interventions. In a tragic incident, three sanitation workers died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a septic tank at Dinesh Auric Apartment in Bachupally, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as K. Shanmukha Rao alias Suman (26), Suresh Gajiki (24) and Y. Pavan (20), all natives of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police complaint lodged by Suresh’s relative, Tolugu Bala Sai, he accompanied Suresh to the apartment complex after the latter was offered a job. When they arrived, Suman was already cleaning the septic tank. Suddenly, Suman lost consciousness and Pavan entered the tank to rescue or check on him but also became unresponsive. Suresh subsequently went inside to check on both workers, but none of the three came out.

Bala Sai alleged that the workers were sent into the tank without protective equipment, safety arrangements or proper supervision. Suman and Pavan were reportedly employed as Sewage Treatment Plant operators with HR Enviro Protection System, while Suresh had been promised employment.

Following the incident, police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Ravi, the owner of the company, for allegedly failing to provide safety equipment and ensure proper supervision.

A similar tragedy occurred in 2019 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where four sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewage treatment plant. Such incidents expose the continuing disregard for worker safety despite legal safeguards.

Manual scavenging is prohibited under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The Supreme Court has also repeatedly emphasised the need to eliminate hazardous sewer cleaning and ensure compensation for victims.

The Bachupally tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for strict enforcement, mechanised cleaning, mandatory safety equipment and accountability. No worker should have to risk their life simply to earn a livelihood.

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