The conflict in Yemen has intensified following a series of Saudi airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 43 people and injured several others, raising fears of further escalation in the war-torn country.

According to Yemen’s state news agency in Sanaa, Saudi airstrikes targeted buses and trucks in Wadi Maabaq in Lahj province, killing 26 people and injuring six. Witnesses reported seeing charred bodies at the scene, with several victims trapped inside damaged vehicles, making identification difficult. Residents alleged that continued Saudi military aircraft activity prevented rescuers from reaching the injured.

In a separate attack on Monday, November 23, Saudi warplanes reportedly struck telecommunications infrastructure in Hodeidah, killing 17 employees and injuring 11 others, according to the Telecommunications Ministry in Sanaa. Offices, staff accommodation and a mosque were reportedly destroyed, disrupting telephone and internet services for thousands of residents.

On November 24, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that Houthi forces had intercepted and destroyed a Saudi Wing Loong II armed drone over the Lahj coastline. He also warned of retaliation.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-backed government accused the Houthis of targeting civilian vehicles travelling along an important public road.

Yemen has witnessed devastating civilian casualties in previous conflicts. In October 2016, a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a funeral gathering in Sanaa killed more than 140 people and injured over 500, according to the United Nations.

The latest attacks highlight the continuing humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Protecting civilians, ensuring access for rescue teams and restoring essential services are crucial to preventing further loss of life and achieving lasting peace.

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