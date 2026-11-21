Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The coalition’s spokesperson made the announcement on social media platform X.

Explosions were heard in Riyadh early Saturday, as residents received alerts on their mobile phones. The alerts were lifted later.

A drone launched by the Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region was also intercepted and destroyed, the coalition said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least 41 people, including 11 children and seven women, were killed in airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia across Yemen over the past 24 hours, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Friday, as the Houthis claimed strikes on a power plant and port in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Citing health authorities in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, the broadcaster said 28 others, including three children, were injured in the attacks, without providing details on the locations.

The figures could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Also on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group targeted the Al-Shuqaiq power plant and Jazan port in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, claiming “direct and precise hits” and extensive damage.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Saree said the attacks were in response to reported Saudi strikes on power stations in Yemen’s northern Saada province and the Red Sea city of Mocha, as well as an attack earlier Friday on Hodeidah port.

He warned that further strikes on Yemeni ports or power facilities would trigger “immediate retaliation” against similar Saudi facilities.

The developments come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, with both sides exchanging attacks across multiple fronts.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and other strategic targets, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes on residential areas and infrastructure across Yemen.

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