Kolkata: Despite Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari‘s recent announcement that the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to non-Muslim refugees, who migrated from neighbouring Bangladesh after facing religious persecution, would be completed by December 31, the slow pace of the exercise has cast serious doubts over the government’s ability to meet the deadline.

Statistics available from the state secretariat show that a total of 2,89,950 applications for citizenship under the CAA have been submitted in West Bengal. Of these, 2,61,680 applicants are still awaiting citizenship certificates, indicating the slow pace of the process.

This means that only around 28,270 applicants, or less than 10 per cent of the total, have received citizenship certificates. A majority of the applications remain stuck at different stages of verification, a state government officer familiar with the developments said.

Most of the applicants belong to the Matua community, a socially backward Hindu community with roots in erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. Members of the community migrated to West Bengal over several decades and settled largely in districts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

With the December 31 deadline approaching and the verification process progressing slowly, the state government announced earlier this month that 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers would be deployed to expedite the exercise.

The officers are being assigned to North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts for two months, as these two districts have the highest concentration of Matua refugees in the state.

On August 19, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification empowering District Magistrates in eight bordering states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, to issue citizenship certificates under the CAA. The district administrations subsequently began issuing the certificates, but the pace has remained below expectations.

Chief Minister Adhikari had earlier assured the Matua community that refugees would first be granted citizenship under the CAA and their names would subsequently be included in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, announced on Friday evening that the special summary revision of the state’s electoral rolls, scheduled to begin on November 23, had been postponed indefinitely.

Political observers believe the postponement could be linked to the possibility of including newly granted CAA citizenship holders in the electoral rolls.