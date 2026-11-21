Wellington: India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill achieved a significant milestone as he became the nation’s first player to complete 3000 runs in World Test Championship history.

Gill achieved the feat during the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve here on Saturday as he smashed a strong 98. Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant followed suit as he became the second Indian to achieve the milestone during the same innings as the Indian batters put up a strong batting display on Day 3 of the opening Test.

Gill, coming into the Test, had 2917 runs in 76 innings in the Test Championship, which began in 2019. Pant, however, had 2948 runs to his name.

The Indian skipper was the first to complete 3000 WTC runs as he got there with a six off Glenn Phillips in the 115th over during the third session on the moving day. He needed 83 runs to get to the milestone and went on to smash 98, although he missed out on a well-deserving hundred by two runs.

The skipper was cleaned up by Jacob Duffy on the third-last ball of the day to miss the milestone.

Pant became the second Indian to complete his 3000 runs in WTC history, achieving the mark a little after Gill. Coming into the Wellington Test, the wicketkeeper needed 52 runs to get to the mark, and he achieved it with a four in the 123rd over, which also brought up his 22nd Test half-century. He is also the first wicketkeeper in the world to complete 3000 WTC runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took note of the duo’s milestone. “Two contrasting styles, one elite club. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant became the first two Indians respectively to cross the 3000-run mark in the ICC World Test Championship,” BCCI wrote on X.

The Indian batters made merry of the suitable batting conditions. While Gill was dismissed on 98, Pant went back unbeaten on 55 from 62 balls, with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj – who negated the final two balls – unbeaten on nought.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed 136 to become the first Indian opener to hit Test centuries in all SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) as he continued his love affair in challenging countries.

Rahul’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal had made 85 on Day 2, while No.3 Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 too. This also marked the first instance that all of India’s top five batters have scored 50-plus scores in a Test innings outside home.

India ended the day in ascendancy at 486/4 and have a 118-run lead with them in reply to New Zealand’s first innings score of 368.