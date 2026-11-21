Minister Vakiti Srihari Calls Upon Students to Excel in Sports and Make the World Look Towards Them

Warangal: State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari has called upon students to excel in sports through discipline, dedication and determination, urging them to achieve international recognition and bring laurels to Telangana and the country.

The Minister inaugurated the 70th School Games Federation (SGF) Telangana State-Level Hockey Tournament-cum-Selections for the academic year 2026–27 in Warangal on Friday night.

Addressing the young players, Srihari said the state government was according top priority to sports development and that shaping the future of talented sportspersons was his responsibility.

He said that with the encouragement and support of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government was taking several initiatives to strengthen the sports sector and identify emerging talent. Bringing Khelo India sporting competitions to Telangana with the support of the Central Government was a significant achievement, he added.

The Minister said he personally attended even small-level sporting events across the state to encourage young athletes. He stressed that discipline, concentration, continuous practice and a strong fighting spirit were essential for success in sports.

Recalling the changing attitude of society towards sports, he said that while parents earlier discouraged children from spending time playing games, today they were concerned if their children did not participate in sports. This reflected the growing awareness of the importance of sports, he observed.

Citing legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand as an inspiration, Srihari said that talent and hard work, rather than financial background, determine success. He urged students to set ambitious goals and work relentlessly to achieve them.

Emphasising the importance of opportunities, the Minister advised young players to make the best use of every chance they received.

“You should play in such a way that, instead of you looking towards the world, the entire world looks towards you,” he told the students, expressing confidence that their dedication would bring recognition to Telangana and India.

He further said the state government was focusing on providing better infrastructure, encouragement and opportunities to athletes. Its objective was to nurture sporting talent from rural areas and help players reach national and international levels.

The Minister urged students to view sports not merely as recreational activities but as a platform to demonstrate their abilities, achieve excellence and build a successful future.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com