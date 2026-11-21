Telangana Medical Council Cracks Down on Quacks; Four Illegal Clinics Found in Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has intensified its crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners, uncovering four clinics and first-aid centres allegedly operating illegally in Jogulamba Gadwal town.

During surprise inspections, TGMC officials found that the centres were being run by individuals without the required medical qualifications and registration. These persons were reportedly prescribing allopathic medicines, administering injections and intravenous (IV) fluids, and collecting blood samples from patients.

Taking serious note of the violations, TGMC Chairman Dr. K. Mahesh Kumar warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those practising medicine without the necessary qualifications and registration.

He stated that violations would be dealt with under the Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968, and the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

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The council has also urged the public not to seek treatment at Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP), Private Medical Practitioner (PMP) or first-aid centres without verifying the doctor’s medical qualifications and registration.

People have been advised to ensure that they consult only qualified and registered medical practitioners to avoid risks to their health and safety.

The TGMC has appealed to the public to report cases of illegal medical practice through its anti-quackery channels.

For complaints: