Kagaznagar: Dasari Narender has been appointed as the Swaero Kagaznagar Town President as part of efforts to expand the Swaero movement in the region.

KBASF District President Kummari Srinivas officially announced the appointment in accordance with the directions of state-level Swaero leaders.

The Swaero movement focuses on four key objectives — Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Self-Respect — while encouraging its members to follow the Swaero Ten Commandments.

On the occasion, the organisation expressed confidence that Narender would discharge his responsibilities with dedication, discipline and selflessness. He was urged to follow the organisation’s rules and regulations, uphold Swaero values and work towards spreading its ideology among the public.

The leadership also called upon him to work sincerely for strengthening the organisation and promoting its growth and development in Kagaznagar.

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