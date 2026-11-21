Nalgonda Youth Dies in US Road Accident After Deer Runs Into His Car

Nalgonda: A 25-year-old youth from Telangana’s Nalgonda district died in a tragic road accident in the United States after a deer suddenly ran onto the road and collided with his car. The incident has plunged his family and native village into grief.

The deceased was identified as Saiteja, a native of Munugode town in Nalgonda district. He had travelled to the US for higher studies and had recently secured a job, just a week before the fatal accident.

According to reports, Saiteja was driving his car when a deer suddenly crossed the road. Unable to avoid the animal, his vehicle hit the deer and came to a halt.

Soon afterwards, vehicles approaching from behind crashed into Saiteja’s stationary car, leaving him seriously injured.

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He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly confirmed that he had died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The tragedy has left his parents devastated. The family had been celebrating his recent employment, as Saiteja had informed them just a week earlier that he had secured a job in the US.

The news of his sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief among relatives, friends and residents of Munugode.