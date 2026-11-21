Sanaa: At least 41 people, including 11 children and seven women, were killed in airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia across Yemen over the past 24 hours, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported, as the Houthis claimed strikes on a power plant and port in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Citing health authorities in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, the broadcaster Friday (local time) said 28 others, including three children, were injured in the attacks, without providing details on the locations.

The figures could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Also on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement that the group targeted the Al-Shuqaiq power plant and Jazan port in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, claiming “direct and precise hits” and extensive damage.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Sarea said the attacks were in response to reported Saudi strikes on power stations in Yemen’s northern Saada province and the Red Sea city of Mocha, as well as an attack earlier Friday on Hodeidah port, reports Xinhua news agency.

He warned that further strikes on Yemeni ports or power facilities would trigger “immediate retaliation” against similar Saudi facilities.

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Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting Jazan, and that shrapnel fell in the Al-Shuqaiq area, where relevant authorities were responding.

The coalition did not provide details on casualties or material damage.

The developments come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, with both sides exchanging attacks across multiple fronts.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and other strategic targets, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes on residential areas and infrastructure across Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.