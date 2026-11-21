Lima: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted central Peru at 0009 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 108.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.85 degrees south latitude and 75.98 degrees west longitude.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat had been issued, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

Residents in the capital of Lima left their homes, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media.

Meanwhile, Japan’s weather agency earlier on Thursday urged residents in southwestern Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture to remain vigilant for further earthquakes after a temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck the area early in the morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said residents should remain alert for about a week, as another earthquake of similar intensity could occur.

The quake struck at around 2:22 am (local time), with its epicentre in the Amakusa-Ashikita region of the prefecture and at a depth of about 10 km. It registered a lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, which ranges from 0 to 7, in some parts of the prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued, according to the JMA, Xinhua news agency reported.

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The tremor prompted the municipal governments of Minamata and Kuma to issue evacuation orders, while eight Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train services between Hakata and Kagoshima-Chuo stations were suspended, affecting around 5,600 passengers, according to JR Kyushu.

The quake was felt across Kyushu, Japan’s southwestern main island, as well as in parts of Shikoku and Honshu, the JMA said.

Kumamoto Prefecture was hit by a magnitude-7.1 earthquake on July 28, which registered the maximum intensity of 7 on Japan’s seismic scale in some areas, killing more than 30 people and causing extensive damage, including the collapse of a smokestack at a paper mill.

Thursday’s quake was the first in the prefecture to register an intensity of five or higher since August 1.

In August, at least 37 people were injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

The earthquake also caused burst water pipes and disruptions to transportation in some areas, local media reported.