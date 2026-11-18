Washington: The Trump administration has formally sought $50.1 billion from Congress to overhaul air traffic control systems and airport infrastructure, as the Federal Aviation Administration paused new installations of routers linked to last week’s nationwide flight shutdown.

The request includes funding for up to five consolidated regional air traffic control centres and construction or improvements at as many as 140 FAA-owned control towers. It goes beyond telecommunications repairs to include major airport and passenger-terminal projects.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and White House budget director Russ Vought sent the request to the leaders of the House and Senate appropriations committees on Tuesday (local time).

Of the total, $10.1 billion would fund air traffic control modernisation, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations, $2 billion for cloud computing and telecommunications, $600 million for traffic-flow technology and $300 million for consolidation of terminal air traffic control facilities.

Another $10 billion would be split equally between airport improvement and terminal grants. A separate $10 billion pilot program would replace, modernise or reconstruct ageing terminals at selected hub airports.

The remaining $20 billion would be divided between regional control centres and control towers. The package is a funding request requiring congressional approval, not an approved spending program.

The Transportation Department said the proposed consolidated centres would replace facilities in the existing network of 22 regional centres, the newest of which was built in 1969.

The administration is seeking the money in addition to $12.5 billion Congress provided in July 2025.

The request came as investigators continued examining the telecommunications failure that prompted the November 13 ground stop.

Duffy said Tuesday that investigators had reproduced the malfunction at an L3Harris facility in Florida but had not established its underlying cause.

“We’ve been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet,” he said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Duffy said FAA personnel, technology companies and the FBI were participating in the examination. He said national security agencies had told him the incident was not a hack.

The FAA said it had paused installation of Juniper routers and disabled the relevant functionality on more than 60 other routers as a precaution.

The ground stop began at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, and air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. About 3,500 aircraft already airborne landed safely, the FAA said.

Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee demanded an explanation of both the failure and the increased funding request.

In a letter dated November 16 and released Tuesday, 13 senators led by Maria Cantwell of Washington sought a joint technical briefing involving the FAA, L3Harris and Juniper by November 23.

They said identifying a malfunctioning device did not establish why it failed. They also sought stronger operational testing, independent validation and demonstrated backup and recovery procedures before additional routers were deployed.

The senators questioned how the requested money would address the vulnerabilities exposed by the outage, noting that the administration had sought about $30 billion just days earlier.

“Modernisation cannot come at the expense of operational safety,” they wrote.