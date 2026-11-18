The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule in Telangana, postponing the publication of final electoral rolls from November 30 to December 22. The deadline for disposal of claims and objections has also been extended from November 26 to December 15.

According to a communication sent by ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar to Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy, the revised schedule will provide additional time to complete the verification process.

The Commission has also revised the schedule for voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). Enumeration forms for these electors will be generated by November 18, while their distribution and collection will continue until November 30. The collected forms must be disposed of by December 10.

Telangana had 3.38 crore registered voters before the SIR exercise. Of these, 2.64 crore submitted enumeration forms, while 73.39 lakh were placed under the ASDD category.

The exercise has also identified 92.88 lakh voters with logical discrepancies or without mapping to the 2002 electoral rolls. Notices were issued to over 92.88 lakh electors, and hearings for 92.82 lakh were completed by Tuesday.

The revision assumes significance in view of the 2002 electoral roll mapping exercise, when voters’ details were verified against earlier records. The additional time is expected to help address discrepancies, consider objections and ensure eligible voters are not left out of the final rolls ahead of future elections.