New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 214, showing a marginal deterioration from Tuesday’s reading of 204.

Tuesday’s AQI had marked the cleanest air quality recorded in the national capital so far this month.

Despite the slight increase in pollution levels, the city’s overall AQI remained relatively better compared to the readings recorded during the earlier part of November, when deteriorating air quality had pushed several areas of Delhi into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.

According to data from the air quality monitoring network, 58 stations recorded readings across the national capital.

Of these, 36 monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 21 stations recorded ‘moderate’ levels, indicating varying pollution levels across different parts of the city.

However, several localities continued to experience high pollution. Uttam Nagar recorded an AQI of 399, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Other pollution hotspots also reported elevated AQI levels during the day. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 292, while the area around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) registered a reading of 278.

Punjabi Bagh and Jahangirpuri reported AQI levels of 258 and 257, respectively, while the monitoring station at IIT Delhi recorded an index of 251. Anand Vihar, another area that frequently experiences high pollution levels, registered an AQI of 206.

In comparison, some locations across the national capital continued to record relatively better air quality. The area around India Gate reported an AQI of 112, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, while the reading near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stood at 152.

The area around Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded an AQI of 197, also falling within the ‘moderate’ category.