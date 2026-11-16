Telangana Tops India in Rural LPG Usage with 95.3% Coverage: SBI Report

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the leading state in India in the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as the primary cooking fuel among rural households, with 95.3 per cent of rural homes relying on cooking gas, according to a new SBI Research report.

The report, titled India’s Consumption Journey, revealed that overall LPG coverage in Telangana stands at 84.4 per cent across rural and urban households. While rural usage accounts for 95.3 per cent, urban household usage stands at 73 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh ranked second in rural LPG consumption at 86.9 per cent, followed by Punjab (84.1 per cent), Karnataka (81.5 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (81.4 per cent).

In contrast, rural LPG usage remains significantly lower in Chhattisgarh (15.3 per cent), Odisha (16.8 per cent), Jharkhand (17.2 per cent) and Rajasthan (22.9 per cent).

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Industry representatives attributed Telangana’s high adoption rate to welfare initiatives introduced by the Central and State governments, along with corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes that have improved access to cooking gas in rural areas.

The findings are based on the National Statistics Office’s Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24, conducted between August 2023 and July 2024, covering 2,61,953 households across rural and urban India.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households, marked a significant shift away from traditional cooking fuels. Telangana’s latest achievement highlights the importance of sustained welfare support in improving rural living standards and reducing dependence on firewood and other polluting fuels.