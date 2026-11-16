El Niño Threatens Hyderabad’s Construction Sector as Water Costs Triple

Hyderabad: The looming threat of El Niño is raising fresh concerns for Hyderabad’s construction industry, already struggling with declining groundwater levels and increasing dependence on private water tankers.

Builders fear that a prolonged water shortage could increase project costs and delay residential project completions.

Construction sites that previously depended on borewells are increasingly procuring water from private tanker operators, paying nearly Rs 3,000 per tanker compared to around Rs 1,000 for borewell water. With restrictions on fresh borewell permissions due to groundwater depletion, developers have limited alternatives to sustain construction activities.

According to industry estimates, rising water expenses have increased construction costs by approximately Rs 10 per sqft. Projects scheduled for handover by mid-2027 could face delays of up to six months, potentially extending completion timelines into 2028.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The impact is particularly severe in high-growth locations such as Miyapur, Kukatpally, Gachibowli and HITEC City, with smaller builders and standalone residential projects facing greater financial pressure.

A similar situation unfolded during the 2015-16 drought, when Hyderabad witnessed severe groundwater depletion, dried-up borewells and declining reservoir levels, including Manjeera and Singur. With El Niño threatening rainfall patterns again, the past crisis serves as a warning that water scarcity could become a major challenge for Hyderabad’s construction sector.