Major Fire Breaks Out At Mandi King Restaurant In Tolichowki, Flames Spread To Hotel Zunaira

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at Mandi King Restaurant in Tolichowki during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, triggering panic in the area. The blaze, which reportedly started between 11 pm and midnight, quickly intensified and spread to the nearby Hotel Zunaira.

According to reports, the fire originated in the kitchen chimney on the second floor of Mandi King Restaurant and rapidly spread to the upper floors of the building. The flames subsequently reached the fourth and fifth floors of Hotel Zunaira, with flames seen rising as high as the sixth floor. Both buildings were engulfed in thick clouds of smoke.

Several customers were present at both establishments when the incident occurred. However, the hotel management and staff acted promptly and evacuated all customers through emergency exits. Gas cylinders were also shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

Restaurant staff used fire extinguishers in an attempt to control the flames before the situation could worsen. The fire spread across multiple floors, raising concerns among people in the surrounding area.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Speaking to the media, Hotel Zunaira owner Sherer alleged that the fire originated in the kitchen chimney of Mandi King Restaurant and subsequently spread to the upper floors of his hotel.

He said all customers staying or dining at Hotel Zunaira were safely evacuated and maintained that his establishment was not responsible for the incident.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. However, several floors of both buildings sustained damage due to the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of property damage are yet to be officially determined. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Make The Report More ConciseRemove Repeated Fire Details