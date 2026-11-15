Two killed after car collides with autorickshaw in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Hyderabad: At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between a car and an autorickshaw in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

A car and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on on the Tunkimetla-Kosgi road near Nandarpur in Bomraspet mandal.

One of the occupants — each of the car and auto-rickshaw — died on the spot, while four others were injured. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital at Pargi. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The deceased include B. Srisailam (28), who was to get married in three days. He was returning to his village in a car after shopping in Hyderabad, where he was employed at a hotel.

The car apparently lost control after a tyre puncture and rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Migrant workers from Bihar were travelling by the auto-rickshaw. One of them died in the accident, while the condition of another is stated to be critical.

Srisailam, who hailed from Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district, was scheduled to enter wedlock with a woman from his village. The wedding was to take place in the temple town of Tirupati on November 18.

Meanwhile, in another accident, two people were injured in Shivrampalli in Hyderabad.

According to police, a bike was run over by a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus. A man riding the bike and a woman, who was sitting pillion, were injured. They were shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

The two-wheeler involved in the accident is reported to be a bike taxi.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident, five private buses were gutted in a fire in the early hours of Sunday in near Bodrai in Bowrampet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred under the limits of the Dundigal police station.

The fire broke out in buses parked close to each other. The flames quickly spread from one vehicle to another, engulfing three buses completely. Two more vehicles were also caught in the fire.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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