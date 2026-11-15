Three-Year-Old Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was injured after a car hit him while he was crossing the road in the Ghatkesar police station limits. The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the child.

The victim, identified as Ujjain, is the son of Sampath and a resident of the Ankushapur area. He sustained injuries to his ear and head in the accident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the child was crossing the road and a speeding car struck him. The driver reportedly continued without stopping after the collision.

CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly helped the police identify the vehicle involved. Investigators traced the car’s registration number as TG 15 BA 0593.

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Ghatkesar police have taken up an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to establish the circumstances of the accident and trace the driver.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over hit-and-run cases and the need for motorists to exercise caution, particularly in residential areas where children may be crossing roads.