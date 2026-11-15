Crime & Accidents

Three-Year-Old Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Ghatkesar

A three-year-old boy was injured after a car hit him while he was crossing the road in the Ghatkesar police station limits. The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the child.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 16:22
Three-Year-Old Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Ghatkesar
Three-Year-Old Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Ghatkesar

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Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was injured after a car hit him while he was crossing the road in the Ghatkesar police station limits. The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the child.

The victim, identified as Ujjain, is the son of Sampath and a resident of the Ankushapur area. He sustained injuries to his ear and head in the accident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the child was crossing the road and a speeding car struck him. The driver reportedly continued without stopping after the collision.

CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly helped the police identify the vehicle involved. Investigators traced the car’s registration number as TG 15 BA 0593.

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Ghatkesar police have taken up an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to establish the circumstances of the accident and trace the driver.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over hit-and-run cases and the need for motorists to exercise caution, particularly in residential areas where children may be crossing roads.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 16:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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