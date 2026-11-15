Punjab: Five dead in Tarn Taran road accident; PM Modi condoles deaths

Tarn Taran: Five people were killed, and 16 others sustained injuries after two buses carrying pilgrims collided head-on on the Tarn Taran-Bathinda National Highway near Naushehra Pannuan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express grief over the loss of life.

According to local authorities, five of the injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to a hospital in Amritsar for specialised medical treatment after being administered primary aid locally.

Among those who lost their lives in the collision, police have identified three victims as Davinder Kaur, a resident of Phailoke village in Tarn Taran, along with Narinder Singh and 22-year-old Sahajpreet Singh.

Efforts are underway by the district administration and police officials to establish the identities of the remaining deceased passengers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that around 80 pilgrims were travelling aboard the two ill-fated vehicles at the time of the crash.

One of the buses had originated from Bhitiwal village in the Lambi Assembly constituency with roughly 40 women devotees on board who were heading towards Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar to pay obeisance.

The other bus was on its return journey to Bargari after its passengers had completed their pilgrimage to the Golden Temple.

Both buses suffered extensive damage due to the high-impact head-on collision, triggering immediate rescue operations by residents and emergency responders.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister’s Office conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s message of condolence to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

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“Saddened to hear about the loss of life due to a mishap in Tarn Taran, Punjab. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the news of the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Tarn Taran is deeply saddening and distressing.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God grant them strength and support during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone injured in the accident,” he wrote on X.

Punjab MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that the authorities must ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and all necessary assistance to the affected families.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed souls, strength to their families and speedy recovery to the injured,” the MP wrote on X.

Holding the state government responsible for the accident, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said that this is the result of sheer negligence in the safety of buses carrying devotees.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government must answer for the lives put at risk. Praying for the speedy and full recovery of all the injured,” the former Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.