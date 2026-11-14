Additional buses will run in Mumbai on November 15, 16 for Chhath Puja

Mumbai: Anticipating a large gathering of devotees travelling to beaches, lakes and ponds to celebrate Chhath Puja, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced special bus arrangements. Additional buses will be operated to major destinations, including Juhu Beach, Dadar Chowpatty, Powai and Gorai Creek, on November 15 and 16 to facilitate the movement of devotees.

As part of the arrangements, 15 additional buses will be deployed from 2 p.m. on Sunday. These buses will operate on routes 231, 203, 339, A-256 and A-203, connecting areas such as Santacruz, Andheri, Malwani, Borivali and Juhu.

Between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Monday, six to seven additional buses will operate on routes A-203, 231 and 203 to facilitate the return journey of devotees from Juhu Beach and Juhu Bus Station.

Depot managers have been instructed to deploy officers and inspectors near beaches, chowpatties, ponds and lakes in areas such as Backbay, Worli, Santacruz, Oshiwara, Malvani, Gorai, Dindoshi, Vikhroli and Mulund. Buses operating on routes passing through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Juhu Beach and Juhu Bus Station will run at full capacity to accommodate the expected rush.

For security and crowd management, BEST will deploy a security officer, a constable and two guards at Juhu Beach from Sunday afternoon until 8 a.m. on Monday. A breakdown van will also remain on standby at the beach from 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, inspectors will be stationed at Juhu Beach, Juhu Bus Station and Santacruz West Station to regulate passenger movement and manage the rush.

BEST has said that more buses may be pressed into service depending on passenger demand. Depot managers have also been directed to submit feedback to the Planning Department by November 20, covering bus operations, trips, revenue, passenger numbers and route-wise performance.

Chhath, also called Chhath Puja, is an ancient Hindu festival native to East India and southern Nepal. It is celebrated primarily in the Indian state of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh; and Koshi, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini, and Madhesh provinces of Nepal.

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