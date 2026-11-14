IGPL 2026: Goa Eagles GC soar to X Golf title at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Goa Eagles GC produced a composed performance under pressure to win the exciting X-Golf competition at Boulder Hills in Hyderabad, a day after Gaganjeet Bhullar won the Phoenix Invitational IGPL Hyderabad, which concluded at the Vooty Golf Club about 60 km away from Hyderabad.

Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC overcame three rounds of elimination and a challenging final to emerge champions. Goa Eagles GC were represented by Kanav Chauhan, IL Aalaap and Saarthak Chhibber, who showed steely nerves and great skill.

The competition featured ten teams, with nine divided into three groups of three. Hyderabad Firebirds, who had topped the teams contest in the three-day tournament, were seeded straight into the semi-final stage.

The opening Par 4 round began with each team having a 30-second bonus, barring Gurugram, whose Joshua Grenville Wood went out of bounds, and their team got no bonus. Aryan of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC claimed the long-drive honours with an impressive 327-metre drive.

With three teams in each group for Par-4, Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and Flyingman Kolkata Tigers GC progressed as Gurugram was eliminated, while Atri Mumbai Garudas GC were knocked out in Group B as Udayan Mane could not find the ball and lost time, and Golfkonnekt Bengaluru Stallions GC and Auro Realty Goa GC moved up. From Group C, Green Fuels Vizag

Dolphins GC went out as Krishna Punjab Raptors and RVR Delhi moved ahead. Bengaluru Stallions had the fastest time, with 30 seconds from the long drive bonus being taken off their 35 seconds.

In the Par 3 eliminator, the six teams went up one-on-one. Vimtra Chennai got past Kolkata and RVR Delhi beat Bengaluru Stallions, while Auro Realty edged out Punjab Raptors by two seconds.

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC joined Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, RVR Delhi and Auro Realty in the semi-finals, which were played over a Par-2 with the first shot being hit through a ‘Ring of Fire’ lit by the IGPL CEO, Uttam Singh Mundy. RVR Delhi, who completed in 42 seconds, were first to be eliminated, and that left the others to compete for the podium prizes.

Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC delivered the standout performance, completing the challenge in 20 seconds and brought their time down to 10 seconds with help of a 10-second bonus, as Chennai Lions finished at 36 seconds after a penalty, while

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC recorded 39 seconds, including a 10-second penalty.

In the Par-2 final, Kanav Chauhan took charge of the tee shot, while IL Aalaap holed out a long putt and then jumped in the air to celebrate the win with Saarthak, who was waiting in case Aalaap missed the putt. In the Par-2 final, Kanav Chauhan took charge of the tee shot, while IL Aalaap holed out a long putt and then jumped in the air to celebrate the win with Saarthak, who was waiting in case Aalap missed the putt.

Blending long hitting, speed, short-game precision, and teamwork, the format added a dynamic edge to the competition where every second and penalty proved costly.

Navigating these high-stakes stages with remarkable consistency, Auro Realty Goa Eagles surged to the top of the leaderboard as worthy winners, with Vimtra Chennai Lions and Hyderabad Firebirds finishing close behind while RVR Delhi’s campaign ended in elimination.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com