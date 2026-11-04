East Telangana on high alert as heavy rain raises flash flood threat

Hyderabad, Nov. 4: Bhadradri-Kothagudem district faces a heightened flash flood threat following exceptionally heavy rainfall, with parts of East Telangana reportedly recording over 200 mm of rain since Tuesday evening.

According to the November 4 weather forecast, Bhadradri-Kothagudem is likely to receive another spell of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Khammam, Mulugu and parts of Mahabubabad are also expected to experience heavy rain, raising concerns over overflowing streams, waterlogging and disruption to road connectivity.

Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, Jangaon and Nalgonda may receive light to moderate showers, while Hyderabad and surrounding areas are likely to see light or occasional rain. Most parts of West Telangana are expected to remain largely dry.

Residents in low-lying areas and villages near streams have been advised to remain alert, avoid crossing overflowing water bodies and follow official weather and emergency advisories. Intense rainfall could inundate agricultural fields, affect standing crops and disrupt normal life.