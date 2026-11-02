Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz within two days if US meets demands

Iran has said it could restore security and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States agrees to its demands, including ending the naval blockade against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the statement at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday. He said the proposal was based on a seven-day plan presented by Iran in September, but Tehran had now reduced the implementation period to two days as a gesture of goodwill.

Baghaei said Iran had communicated its demands “clearly, reasonably, and logically” and that any progress depended on Washington’s response. He warned that no agreement would be possible unless the US ended its anti-Iran naval blockade and addressed Tehran’s demands.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Iran conveyed its seven-day proposal to the US through mediators on September 22, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The proposal reportedly outlined Tehran’s conditions for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides have since continued exchanging messages through the proposal.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and serves as one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.