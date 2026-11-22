New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on AirOne Robotics Pvt. Ltd. for listing an “Anti-drone gun VKSP03-PRO” for sale on the IndiaMART e-commerce platform without mandatory disclosures and regulatory approvals, holding the company guilty of misleading consumers and engaging in unfair trade practices.

In its order, the consumer watchdog found that the company had violated consumer rights by advertising and offering a restricted product without complying with applicable legal requirements.

The authority noted that the anti-drone gun was listed on the platform at a price of Rs 8.3 lakh, accompanied by detailed technical specifications and an “In stock” tag, indicating a clear intent to market and sell the product to potential buyers.

AirOne Robotics defended itself by claiming that the product was merely a “non-active” or inert replica and was not intended for actual use.

However, the CCPA rejected the argument, observing that the explanation surfaced only after the company received a show-cause notice and was inconsistent with the contents of the original listing.

The regulator also pointed out that various explanations provided by the company contradicted one another.

The company further argued that references such as “Anti-drone gun”, “electronic warfare device” and descriptions about neutralising drones were only meant to reflect the appearance of the product and serve as conceptual or decorative descriptions.

The authority dismissed this explanation as well, saying the advertisement and product listing conveyed a different impression to consumers.

According to the CCPA, whether the product was eventually sold or later described as a dummy device was irrelevant.

The regulator held that advertisers remain accountable for the claims and representations made in their advertisements and product listings.

The authority ruled that listing restricted electronic warfare equipment without obtaining the necessary legal approvals and without providing disclosures mandated under the Cabinet Secretariat’s guidelines governing jammers and related telecommunications equipment amounted to a deceptive advertisement and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

As part of the order, AirOne Robotics has been directed to ensure that all future advertisements and listings comply with applicable laws and do not contain false, misleading or unsubstantiated claims regarding a product’s capabilities, legal status or availability. The company has also been instructed to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

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