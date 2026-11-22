Hyderabad: The Telangana government has begun preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, anticipating an estimated eight crore pilgrims during the 12-day religious festival scheduled from June 26 to July 7. With a massive influx of devotees expected, the state government is planning extensive infrastructure development and arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

As part of the preparations, authorities have identified 67 locations along the Godavari River for Pushkar-related activities and pilgrim facilities. These locations have been classified into three categories based on their importance and expected footfall. The list includes 11 Tier-I locations, 13 Tier-II locations and 43 Tier-III locations.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed all concerned departments to complete engineering and infrastructure works well before the stipulated deadlines. During a review meeting held on Saturday, he emphasised advance planning, interdepartmental coordination and regular monitoring to prevent delays. Officials also presented details of the proposed arrangements.

Endowments Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Endowments Director Hanumantha Rao and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

During the previous Godavari Pushkaralu in 2015, Telangana witnessed an enormous gathering of devotees, particularly at Rajahmundry’s neighbouring river stretches and major bathing ghats across the state. The event highlighted the importance of crowd management, sanitation, transport and emergency services.

With eight crore pilgrims expected in 2027, timely infrastructure development and coordinated arrangements will be crucial to ensuring public safety and a hassle-free spiritual experience.

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