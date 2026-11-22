Hyderabad: More than six lakh names have been deleted from Telangana’s electoral rolls since January 1, raising concerns over transparency and the possible misuse of Form-7 applications seeking voter deletions. The latest figures indicate that over one lakh names were removed in a single month through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to official sources, election authorities received nearly 79 lakh Form-7 applications throughout the year seeking the deletion of voter names. Of these, approximately 64 lakh applications were rejected, while another 8.8 lakh remained pending. A senior election official reportedly said that most pending applications were received during the claims and objections period.

Before the SIR exercise began, around five lakh names had already been deleted from the electoral rolls. With the latest deletions, the total crossed six lakh on Saturday.

The developments have triggered concerns among political representatives and election activists over the verification process. TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman P. Rajesh Kumar questioned the high number of deletion applications and expressed doubts about their authenticity.

A similar controversy emerged during the 2022 electoral roll revision in Telangana, when lakhs of duplicate and ineligible voter entries were identified, prompting demands for greater transparency in the revision process.

Meanwhile, activists have alleged that authorities are reluctant to share detailed Form-7 records, even under the Right to Information Act. The latest developments underline the need for transparent verification, public access to deletion records and safeguards against wrongful removal of eligible voters to protect electoral rights.

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