Hyderabad: Central Hyderabad is witnessing a growing demand for modern residential developments that offer the convenience of established neighbourhoods along with the lifestyle and amenities of large gated communities.

Areas such as RTC X Roads, Nallakunta and Himayatnagar have long been preferred residential destinations due to their strong connectivity and proximity to educational institutions, commercial centres and essential social infrastructure. However, the limited availability of large land parcels has restricted the development of spacious gated residential communities in these locations.

As a result, residents seeking modern gated community facilities have often had to consider relocating to Hyderabad’s western corridor, moving away from their familiar neighbourhoods and established social networks.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

ASBL Legacy aims to address this gap by bringing the gated community residential concept to Central Hyderabad. The project offers residents an opportunity to upgrade their lifestyle while continuing to live close to their existing neighbourhoods, workplaces and social connections.

The project also benefits from its connectivity to major transport facilities. It is located approximately two minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, eight minutes from Kacheguda Railway Station and around 15 minutes from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

With its central location and focus on gated community living, ASBL Legacy seeks to offer an alternative for homebuyers looking for modern residential facilities without moving away from the established residential areas of Hyderabad.