Nine of Maharashtra Family Killed, Six Injured as Vehicle Rams Parked Truck in Rajasthan

Kota: Nine members of a family, including two children, were killed and six others injured after a Force Cruiser rammed into a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur National Highway near Shambhupura village in Rajasthan around 2 am on Sunday, November 22.

The victims, belonging to a family from Maharashtra, were returning after visiting the famous Khatu Shyamji temple. A total of 15 family members were travelling in the vehicle. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the stationary truck.

The deceased were identified as Usha Bai, Sushila, Kailash, Sanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal, Jahnavi and Madhavi. The victims included four women, three men and two children. The six injured were shifted to New Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

City SP Tejaswani Gautam and other senior officials visited the accident site and hospital. Post-mortem procedures are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

The accident once again highlights the dangers of highway collisions involving stationary vehicles. Similar tragedies, including the 2023 accident near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh involving a bus and a parked vehicle, have exposed the consequences of driver fatigue and inadequate roadside safety. The latest incident underscores the urgent need for designated truck parking areas, proper warning signs and strict enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

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