Three Workers Killed, Two Injured in Accident at NTPC Plant in Jharkhand

Chatra (Jharkhand): A major industrial accident at the NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) in Tandwa, Chatra district, Jharkhand, claimed the lives of three workers and left two others seriously injured on Wednesday.

The accident occurred while construction work was underway on a conveyor belt at the power plant. According to Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithani, the work was being carried out by an outsourced agency when the incident took place.

NTPC confirmed that the deceased and injured workers were employed by Simplex Infrastructures Limited and Thyssenkrupp. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the company assured support and assistance to the affected families. It also stated that the injured workers were receiving advanced medical treatment and that a detailed investigation had been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to the bereaved families through a post on X. He directed the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide necessary assistance to the victims’ families.

The incident brings back memories of the 2017 NTPC Unchahar thermal power plant accident in Uttar Pradesh, where a boiler explosion killed 45 people and injured several others.

The latest tragedy highlights the urgent need for stricter industrial safety standards, regular equipment inspections and effective monitoring of construction activities to prevent workplace accidents and protect workers’ lives.

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