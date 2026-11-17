Dehradun: At least eight people were killed and around 20 others sustained serious injuries after a passenger bus plunged into a stream nearly 100 metres below a bridge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Gular Market on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

According to preliminary reports, the bus was carrying around 30 to 35 passengers when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while crossing a bridge. The bus overturned and fell into the deep gorge, leaving several passengers trapped inside.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stationed at Byasi and Dhalwala, rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and launched rescue operations. Police personnel also joined the operation. Additional rescue teams were deployed following directions from SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, considering the severity of the accident.

Rescue personnel faced challenging conditions while evacuating passengers trapped inside the damaged bus. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances for medical treatment. Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the identities of the deceased are awaited.

The accident brings back memories of the June 2024 Alaknanda River tragedy in Uttarakhand, where a vehicle carrying tourists plunged into the river near Rudraprayag, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

The latest tragedy once again highlights the risks of travelling on mountainous highways, where sharp turns, narrow bridges and steep valleys demand strict speed regulation, careful driving and stronger road safety measures.

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