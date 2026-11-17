Hyderabad: Smartphone buyers are facing another price shock as leading manufacturers have increased the prices of several models following the festive season, citing rising component costs. Xiaomi has raised prices of 15 smartphone models by Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000, while Samsung has increased prices of 11 models by Rs 2,000 each.

According to retail sources, Xiaomi officially informed retailers about the revised prices on Monday. Other brands, including Vivo, Oppo and Realme, are also expected to follow suit.

The price revision will affect both maximum retail prices (MRP) and market operating prices (MOP). Companies had postponed the hikes during the Dasara and Diwali festive season to offer discounts and promotional deals. However, smartphone sales reportedly declined by nearly 20 per cent in volume compared with the previous year, with premium models performing relatively better.

Among Xiaomi models, the Redmi A7 (3GB/64GB) now starts at Rs 14,999, while the Redmi 17 (6GB/128GB) costs Rs 25,999 and Redmi Note 17 Pro (8GB/256GB) is priced at Rs 40,999. Samsung’s A07 has also reached Rs 22,999.

Smartphone buyers faced a similar situation in 2021, when Xiaomi raised prices of its smartphones by 3–6 per cent amid global chip shortages and rising shipping costs. The latest round of price revisions indicates that component-cost pressures continue to affect the Indian handset market. With budget models becoming increasingly expensive, consumers may postpone upgrades or shift towards refurbished devices, potentially widening the affordability gap in the smartphone market.”

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