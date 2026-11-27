HYDERABAD: Artificial intelligence could displace around 24 million knowledge-worker jobs worldwide over the next five years as businesses increasingly turn to automation to reduce labour costs, according to a report by JP Morgan Wealth Management.

The report presents an illustrative scenario in which AI could replace approximately 1.3 per cent of the global knowledge workforce every year over five years. The estimate assumes that half of potential enterprise AI spending goes towards replacing jobs that would otherwise have been filled, with AI costing about half as much as human workers.

However, the report cautions that much of the adjustment may happen through vacancies being left unfilled rather than direct layoffs. It warns that concentrated job losses in particular occupations or regions could create significant economic and political pressure.

The United States could face a substantial impact, with around 16 million workers potentially affected over five years if two-thirds of displaced positions are located there. This would represent nearly three million workers annually, equivalent to about two per cent of payrolls each year.

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JP Morgan said the more likely outcome was a transformation of existing jobs rather than their complete elimination, as AI could automate only a portion of the tasks performed by employees.

Currently, only six per cent of working hours in the US are AI-assisted, although nearly two-thirds of tasks could theoretically be exposed to the technology. Wider adoption across industries will be necessary to deliver productivity gains.

A concrete example of this shift emerged in May 2023, when IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to pause hiring for certain back-office positions, particularly in human resources, as AI and automation could potentially replace around 7,800 jobs over five years. He indicated that nearly 30 per cent of non-customer-facing roles could be affected, with some vacancies left unfilled rather than employees being directly laid off.

The JP Morgan projections assume significance against this backdrop, particularly for countries such as India, where millions of people work in IT services, business process outsourcing, finance and other knowledge-based sectors.