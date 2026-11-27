GAZA: Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 10 Palestinians on Thursday, while tensions spread across the Middle East with attacks reported in Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Kuwait, raising concerns over a wider regional conflict.

According to officials at Shifa and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals, five Israeli strikes and a shooting overnight and on Thursday resulted in the deaths of 10 people. A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah killed a man and his wife.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had killed Khaled Abu Nada, who was responsible for Hamas’s economic and education affairs in Gaza. Hospital officials reported that other strikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah killed seven people, while another man was killed near the yellow line dividing areas controlled by Israel and Hamas.

Residents in eastern Gaza City said they received Israeli military warnings to evacuate shortly before buildings and nearby homes were struck.

Meanwhile, Houthi officials reported Saudi airstrikes in Yemen’s Taiz province and Sanaa, claiming that four people, including a child, were killed. These claims could not be independently verified.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry also confirmed an attack on an oil refinery in the country’s southwest that killed a Nepalese worker. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil facilities, including the Jazan refinery.

In another development, Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said it had intercepted several Iranian drones, marking the second such attack this month.

The developments highlight growing regional instability, with civilian casualties, attacks on energy infrastructure and drone strikes threatening security and economic stability across the Middle East.

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