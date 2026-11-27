Cairo: Egyptian authorities have arrested a driver accused of causing a fuel tanker crash Wednesday that triggered a massive fire on the Ring Road in Giza governorate, killing 31 people and injuring 26 others, the Egyptian public prosecution said Thursday.

During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had been driving at 110 km per hour and switching lanes while overtaking other vehicles when the front left side of his car struck the rear right side of the tanker, the prosecution said in a statement.

The collision caused one of the tanker’s tires to burst, sending the vehicle into a concrete barrier before it overturned, spilling gasoline that subsequently caught fire, according to the prosecution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The prosecution said it was also assessing the damage and losses and completing the necessary legal procedures.

While visiting the victims in hospitals on Thursday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said he had instructed the Ministry of Social Solidarity and relevant authorities to provide the highest possible level of care and the largest possible compensation.

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The prosecution also ordered DNA testing on the remains of unidentified victims to confirm their identities, noting that final casualty figures and material losses were still being assessed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi also directed relevant authorities to provide full support and care to the injured and the victims’ families, promptly clear the scene, and ensure public safety.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy directed coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent for relief assistance at the scene.

The Health Ministry said in an earlier statement that 39 ambulances participated in rescue operations and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar headed to hospitals to follow up on the injured.