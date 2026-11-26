Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in the elections for Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.

The Jana Sena leader exercised his right to vote at a polling station in Srilakshminarasimha Colony in Mangalagiri.

Following election procedures, he joined the other voters and exercised his franchise.

On this occasion, he called on every citizen to exercise their right to vote as a civic responsibility in a democracy. He also extended Constitution Day greetings to the people of the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son and Minister for Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh and their wives also cast votes in the same municipal corporation.

Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation is one of the 23 urban local bodies where polling was held under the second phase of municipal elections.

The polling in 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats and four municipal corporations will conclude at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections came to an end at 1 p.m. Counting of votes was taken up from 2 p.m.

Polling began at 7 a.m. for elections in 3,240 gram panchayats and 23 urban local bodies.

As many as 99.43 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in both the gram panchayat and municipal elections.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha visited a few polling stations to observe the voting process. The SEC said the polling remained peaceful.

He visited a few polling stations in Tadigadapa Municipality and Enikepadu Gram Panchayat, located in the Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district.

He stated that arrangements have been made to ensure the counting process for the Panchayats is concluded by the evening.

The SEC said that there has been a positive response from voters in the Gram Panchayat elections. It is heartening to see, for instance, a female IT professional working in Chennai travel all the way back to her native village to exercise her franchise. Government employees and those working in other regions have also returned to their home villages since this morning to cast their votes.

Anil Chandra Punetha stated that an extensive system of CCTV cameras and webcasting has been set up to continuously monitor the polling process.

He inspected the webcasting monitoring centre established at the State Election Commission office in Vijayawada. During the inspection, he reviewed live footage from municipalities and gram panchayats across various districts and briefed the media on the webcasting operations and the progress of the polling.

He said a webcasting system with over 15,100 cameras was deployed to monitor the polling.

Approximately 5,600 cameras have been installed specifically for urban local body polls. Arrangements were made to monitor the polling process via webcasting across approximately 9,500 gram panchayats.