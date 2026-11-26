Adilabad: As part of the Telangana government’s special ‘Cheyutha’ pension drive aimed at extending social security benefits to over 4.5 lakh new beneficiaries across the state, pension sanction letters are being distributed to eligible beneficiaries in Adilabad town.

In this connection, municipal representatives are actively visiting their respective wards to ensure that government welfare benefits reach deserving individuals.

As part of the initiative, Ward No. 44 Councillor Mohammed Rohit distributed Cheyutha pension sanction letters to eligible beneficiaries in his ward. Local residents appreciated his efforts and expressed their gratitude for facilitating the delivery of government welfare benefits.

The special pension drive is aimed at extending financial support and social security to newly identified eligible beneficiaries across Telangana.

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