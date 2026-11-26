Hanumakonda: District Collector Chahat Bajpai has directed officials to expedite all development works and complete the necessary arrangements for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games Athletics competitions scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanumakonda from December 18 to 22.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected the stadium along with officials from various departments and reviewed the preparations for hosting the national-level sporting event.

During the inspection, she examined the construction of new toilet blocks, ground levelling works, the newly developed warm-up track, sprinkler installations and the sports equipment supplied to the stadium. The equipment includes starting blocks, hurdles, high-jump and pole-vault equipment, marking cones and other essential items.

Later, she conducted a review meeting at the District Sports Officer’s office to assess the progress of ongoing works and identify pending arrangements.

Chahat Bajpai instructed officials to complete all development works by December 5 and ensure that the stadium facilities meet national standards. She also directed them to expedite the installation of floodlights, complete painting works and finish the warm-up track preparations. Officials were asked to monitor the progress of the works on a daily basis.

Emphasising the importance of the national-level event, the Collector directed police officials to make comprehensive security arrangements and prepare an advance traffic management plan to avoid congestion during the competitions.

She also stressed the need to provide quality food and accommodation for participating athletes, coaches and officials, besides ensuring adequate medical and healthcare facilities throughout the event.

The Collector called for effective coordination among all departments to ensure that the competitions are conducted smoothly and successfully.

Khelo India Games Nodal Officer Pawan, GWMC Executive Engineer Raj Kumar, R&B Executive Engineer Devika Chauhan, CMHO Dr Raja Reddy, DMHO Dr Appaiah, ACPs Narasimha Rao and Satyanarayana, District Youth and Sports Officer Kotha Prashanth, State Athletics Association Secretary Sarangapani, other officials and coaches attended the meeting.