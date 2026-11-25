Nizamabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha has strongly opposed the proposed merger of the Intermediate Education Board with the School Education Department, stating that the government cannot take such a decision unilaterally without consulting parents, educational institutions and experts.

Speaking to the media in Nizamabad, Kavitha demanded detailed discussions with parents, junior college managements, school managements and educationists before proceeding with the proposed merger. She sought clarity on whether Intermediate Education would be merged into School Education or vice versa, and raised concerns over laboratories, infrastructure and teaching staff.

She pointed out that parents were already spending Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh on Intermediate education and warned that the proposed changes could further increase the financial burden. She also questioned whether the government would strengthen existing public education institutions and regulate the fees charged by corporate educational institutions.

“We will not accept the arbitrary merger of the Intermediate Board into School Education without proper consultation and clarity,” she asserted.

Kavitha Demands Fresh Survey of Drought-Affected Mandals

Raising concerns over drought conditions in Nizamabad district, Kavitha said only 18 mandals had been officially recognised as drought-affected, despite drinking water shortages and drought-like conditions prevailing in several other mandals.

She demanded a fresh survey and the announcement of an additional list of drought-affected mandals. She also called for a comprehensive agricultural action plan to support farmers facing severe difficulties.

Questioning the government’s advice to farmers to cultivate dry crops, Kavitha asked why officials were not specifying which crops should be grown and at what minimum support or procurement prices they would be purchased. She also sought clarity on subsidies, urea availability and uninterrupted power supply for agricultural activities.

She alleged that arbitrary power cuts were making it difficult for farmers to continue cultivation and called for better coordination between agriculture officials and public representatives.

Seeks Central Assistance, Questions BJP MPs

Kavitha said the Centre had a responsibility to extend additional financial assistance to Telangana in view of the drought situation. She criticised BJP MPs from the state for allegedly failing to raise farmers’ issues and secure financial support from the Centre.

She also highlighted the difficulties faced by gram panchayat sarpanches due to the non-release of 16th Finance Commission funds. She urged Nizamabad MP Arvind to take up the issue with the Centre and ensure the release of funds.

Taking a dig at both the ruling parties at the Centre and in the state, Kavitha alleged that political leaders were focusing on padayatras and meetings instead of addressing people’s problems at the grassroots level.

She appealed to political parties to visit villages, understand people’s difficulties and take immediate steps to resolve farmers’ and local communities’ concerns.