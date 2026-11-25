Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured the poultry industry that the Telangana government will extend all necessary support to address its challenges and strengthen its growth. Speaking at the inauguration of Poultry India Expo 2026 in Hyderabad, he said the poultry sector was not merely about producing chicken and eggs but also played a significant role in strengthening farmers’ economic conditions and generating rural employment.

The Chief Minister appreciated the organisers for bringing the international poultry exhibition to Hyderabad and acknowledged the contribution of poultry entrepreneurs in producing nearly 5.3 crore eggs and providing nutritious food to students and youngsters.

Revanth Reddy said poultry industry representatives had brought several operational difficulties to his attention and sought government assistance during periods of crisis. Responding to their concerns, he announced that the government was working towards introducing a single-window clearance system for establishing poultry farms in gram panchayat areas.

He also expressed concern over the shortage of maize, a key ingredient in poultry feed, particularly against the backdrop of El Niño-related drought conditions. While the state had sufficient stocks of fine rice to meet requirements for two years, maize availability remained a concern. He directed the concerned ministers to examine the issue and find solutions.

Describing poultry as an important employment-generating sector for farmers and agricultural labourers, the Chief Minister said the government would recognise it as a priority industry and formulate policies offering long-term solutions. Policies would be revised periodically according to changing industry requirements.

He asserted that Telangana had no policy paralysis and that his government was continuing beneficial policies of previous administrations while introducing new initiatives.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, poultry farmers across India suffered heavy losses following rumours linking chicken consumption to coronavirus, resulting in a sharp decline in demand and distress sales. Recalling such challenges highlights the need for government intervention, stable feed supplies and crisis-management support. Revanth Reddy’s assurance assumes significance in protecting poultry farmers and supporting Telangana’s ambition of becoming a $3-trillion economy by 2047.