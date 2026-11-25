The Union Ministry of Power has released the draft Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2026, proposing stronger safeguards for electricity consumers, faster connections and improved grievance redressal.

Issued on November 23, the draft invites suggestions from state governments, electricity regulators, distribution companies and consumer organisations by December 23. The proposed rules are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Under the proposal, new electricity connections must be provided within three days in all areas under municipal corporations, seven days in other municipalities, 15 days in rural areas and 30 days in hilly regions. Where new substations or network expansion are required, the deadline may extend to 90 days.

The draft also introduces safeguards against abnormal electricity bills. If consumption is five times higher or falls below one-fifth of the average of the previous six billing cycles, DISCOMs must automatically review the bill and resolve the issue within 30 days. During the review, consumers paying their six-month average bill cannot have their supply disconnected.

Grievance committees, online portals and mobile applications will facilitate complaint resolution within 30 to 45 days.

Rooftop solar installations will receive greater flexibility. Solar plants exceeding 10 kW may require at least 20% energy storage from April 1, 2028. Time-of-Day tariffs and demand-response incentives are also proposed.

In 2020, Bengaluru consumers reported inflated electricity bills during the COVID-19 lockdown, triggering widespread complaints and demands for corrections. The proposed amendments are significant as they seek to prevent billing irregularities, ensure accountability and strengthen consumer rights through transparent electricity services.

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