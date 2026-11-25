Telangana is gearing up to launch the first phase of the ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project in January 2027, with an estimated investment of ₹7,345.12 crore. The project aims to restore the river, improve flood management and transform the surrounding areas through modern infrastructure.

The first phase will cover 21 km across two stretches. Zone 1A will extend 9.20 km from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar, while Zone 1B will cover 11.80 km from Osman Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar.

The proposed works include river cleaning, flood mitigation measures, retaining walls, embankments, roads, bridges, stormwater drains, underground utility corridors, trunk sewer lines and rubber dams. An iconic cable-stayed bridge across the Outer Ring Road will also be developed in Zone 1B.

The works will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, with five years of operation and maintenance. The Asian Development Bank will provide ₹4,500 crore, while the remaining ₹2,845.12 crore will be mobilised through HMDA and TGIIC.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite preparations. Meanwhile, the development of Mir Alam Tank, including long-pending desilting, is targeted for completion by January 2028.

Hyderabad witnessed severe flooding during the October 2020 heavy rains, when overflowing drains and inundated roads disrupted normal life and affected thousands of families. Against this backdrop, Musi rejuvenation assumes significance as an important step towards flood resilience, environmental restoration and sustainable urban development.