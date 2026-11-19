Kagaznagar: A delegation from Kagaznagar participated in a two-day National Literary Conference organised by Idara-e-Adab-e-Islami Hind in Nagpur, bringing together eminent writers, poets, intellectuals and literary personalities from across the country.

The conference, held at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Ashok Nagar, Nagpur, focused on promoting Urdu language and literature, strengthening the organisation and encouraging literary and intellectual awareness among the younger generation.

The event began with Tazkeer Bil Quran, delivered by Maulana Sirajuddin Nadwi, Vice-President of Idara-e-Adab-e-Islami Hind. He highlighted the importance of knowledge, education and literature in the light of the Holy Quran.

The two-day programme featured inaugural speeches, keynote addresses, panel discussions, literary sessions, poetry and prose presentations, and an international Mushaira.

Participants discussed the present state of Urdu literature, the intellectual foundations of Islamic literature, literary aesthetics and the importance of encouraging young people to develop an interest in reading and writing. Speakers also stressed the need to promote literary activities in regional languages alongside Urdu.

Special attention was given to engaging Generation Z through innovative literary initiatives, developing new readership, identifying emerging talent and encouraging young writers. Participants called for practical and organised efforts to strengthen Urdu literature rather than limiting initiatives to discussions and promises.

Representatives from various states presented their annual activity reports and shared suggestions and future plans for expanding the organisation’s literary activities.

The Kagaznagar delegation included Idara-e-Adab-e-Islami Hind General Secretary Tanveer Taj, Zakiullah, Asad Abdul Samad, Maulana Abdul Rahman, Ziauddin and Mohammed Fayazuddin. They actively participated in the conference’s literary and intellectual discussions.

At the concluding session, several resolutions were adopted to strengthen the organisation, expand literary activities, encourage emerging writers, promote reading habits and develop literary appreciation and intellectual awareness among the younger generation.

The participation of the Kagaznagar delegation was seen as an important step towards strengthening local literary activities and building stronger connections with Urdu literary circles across the country.

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