Hyderabad: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha.

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued on November 19, the cyclone is moving northwards and is expected to continue towards the north-northwest. It is likely to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha by noon on November 20, close to Gopalpur.

The storm is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Authorities have alerted coastal district administrations and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas have also been urged to remain cautious and follow official safety advisories.

A similar disaster occurred during the October 29, 1999 Odisha Super Cyclone, which claimed 9,885 lives and caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure.

The approaching cyclone highlights the importance of timely evacuations, emergency preparedness and coordinated disaster management to minimise casualties and protect coastal communities.