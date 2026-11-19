Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued fresh guidelines making advance intimation mandatory for organisers conducting events and public gatherings involving more than 100 people at unlicensed venues, with a focus on ensuring proper solid waste management.

In instructions issued to all Deputy Commissioners on November 18, the CMC directed event organisers to inform the concerned local body at least three working days in advance through the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Event Intimation Portal, in accordance with Rule 5(1)(j) of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

Under the guidelines, organisers must ensure segregation of waste at source, hand over segregated waste to authorised collection agencies and make arrangements for its collection, transportation and scientific disposal.

CMC Commissioner has instructed Deputy Commissioners to publicise the guidelines among function hall owners, event management agencies, organisers and other stakeholders. They have also been asked to create awareness about the online portal, monitor compliance and coordinate with sanitation officers and field staff for effective implementation.

Earlier, Hyderabad witnessed criticism over improper waste disposal following large public gatherings, including the 2024 Ganesh immersion celebrations, when accumulated waste and discarded materials highlighted the challenges of managing festival-related garbage.

The latest guidelines aim to prevent similar sanitation problems during public events. Strict implementation is expected to improve waste management, maintain civic cleanliness and reduce environmental pollution across Cyberabad.