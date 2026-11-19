Hyderabad: History enthusiasts and tourists can visit Charminar and Golconda Fort without paying an entry fee on Thursday, November 19, as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced free admission to all its ticketed monuments across the country to mark the opening of World Heritage Week.

The fee waiver applies to both Indian and foreign visitors. Telangana has four ticketed ASI monuments, including Charminar, Golconda Fort and the Archaeological Site Museum at Kondapur in Hyderabad, along with Warangal Fort.

Charminar and Golconda Fort are among the most popular heritage attractions in the country. According to Union Tourism Ministry data, both featured in the ASI’s top 10 monuments for domestic tourist footfall in 2023-24. Golconda Fort alone attracted more than 16 lakh Indian visitors who purchased entry tickets.

The Ministry of Culture announced the initiative through a post on X, encouraging people to explore India’s rich cultural heritage free of charge.

World Heritage Week is observed every year from November 19 to 25 to promote awareness about the preservation and protection of historical monuments. The ASI safeguards more than 3,800 monuments and archaeological sites nationwide, including iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Qutub Minar.

Earlier, the ASI also offered free entry to protected monuments on World Heritage Day, April 18, to encourage public participation in heritage conservation. Such initiatives provide an opportunity for more people to experience Hyderabad’s historic landmarks and understand the importance of preserving their cultural legacy for future generations.

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