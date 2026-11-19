Hyderabad: Candidates seeking to challenge answers in the preliminary answer key of the Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Deputy Educational Officer recruitment examination will have to pay Rs. 500 for each question they dispute.

The commission released the preliminary answer key and master question papers on its official website on Wednesday. Candidates can submit objections online until 5 pm on November 21, according to an official notification.

The computer-based examination was conducted on November 12 and 13 to fill 24 vacancies for Deputy Educational Officer and Gazetted Head Master Grade-I posts in the School Education Department. The vacancies were notified on June 5.

The objection fee will be refunded only if the commission finds the challenge valid. Consequently, candidates disputing 10 answers must initially pay Rs. 5,000, while those challenging 20 answers will have to deposit Rs. 10,000.

All objections must be submitted in English through the online portal, supported by documentary evidence with the author’s name, book edition and page number. Physical submissions and late objections will not be accepted.

Earlier, objections to TGPSC answer keys were accepted without any fee. However, the commission reportedly introduced the Rs. 500-per-question charge for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) and Assistant Environmental Engineer examinations in October. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board also follows a similar fee structure.

This marks a significant shift from the earlier free objection system and places an additional financial responsibility on aspirants. Candidates must therefore carefully verify disputed answers and submit evidence before the deadline to ensure their challenges are considered.

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