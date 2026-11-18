India set up title clash with Pakistan in Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026

Dhaka: India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory over hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday, setting up a title clash against archrivals Pakistan on November 20.

India will have an opportunity to avenge their narrow one-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the league stage when the two sides meet in the championship match.

After winning the toss and opting to field, India restricted Bangladesh to 123/7 in their allotted 20 overs with a disciplined bowling and fielding effort.

Indian captain T. Durga Rao led the attack with figures of 1/10 in three overs, while Lokesha, Debaraj Behera and Sunil Ramesh claimed a wicket each. The Indian fielders also contributed by effecting three run-outs to keep the hosts from posting a challenging total.

Muhammad Tahafiz was Bangladesh’s highest scorer with an unbeaten 36 off 30 deliveries.

In reply, India made light work of the 124-run target, reaching 124/2 in just 13.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare.

Sunil Ramesh was the star performer with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries, including seven boundaries. He maintained a strike rate of 153.66 to guide India comfortably towards the target.

Sanjay Kumar Shah provided valuable support with 32 off 25 balls, while Sukhram remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 deliveries as India completed a dominant chase.

Speaking ahead of the final, Indian captain Durga Rao said the team is confident of putting up a strong performance against Pakistan after learning from its previous defeat.

“We played well against Bangladesh, and this win gives us confidence going into the final. We lost to Pakistan by just one wicket in the league match, so we know how close the competition is between the two teams. We have learned from that match and will focus on playing our best on November 20th,” he said.

Dr Mahantesh G K, chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), congratulated the players on reaching the final and expressed confidence in their ability to win the championship.

“Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind on reaching the Asia Cup final. The team has played excellently throughout the tournament, and today’s victory against Bangladesh reflects their preparation and commitment,” he said.

“The close league-stage match against Pakistan showed that both teams are strong competitors, and I am confident our players will give their best in the final. I extend my best wishes to Captain Durga and the entire Indian team for the final. We hope to see India lift the Asia Cup once again,” he added.

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